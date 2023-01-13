Persepolis forward Diabate returns from injury

TEHRAN - Persepolis football team forward Cheick Diabate has joined the team’s training after several weeks.

He suffered a foot injury three weeks ago and missed Tehran derby.

Now, the Malian striker is eligible for the match against Zob Ahan, slated for Jan. 20.

Diabate is expected to remain an unused substitute since Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi has fielded his team with a young forward namely, Mohammad Omri.

Diabate has suffered injury several times since joining Iran football and the Persepolis coaching staff could keep him on the roster, as the backup to the young forward.