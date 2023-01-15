Persian calligraphy festival held nationwide to celebrate Women’s Day

A woman creates an artwork during the Mashq-e Madar Calligraphy Festival at the Qazvin branch of the Art Bureau on January 13, 2023.

Producing calligraphy works on mothers, the festival was organized nationwide by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization to celebrate the birthday of Hazrat Fatima (SA).

The birthday of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter is marked as Women’s Day in Iran every year.



