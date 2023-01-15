Ancient relics restored to closest original states in Zanjan

TEHRAN – A total of 17 historical relics have been restored in Zanjan province over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2022), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The restoration projects aimed at preventing the relics from being forgotten and wasted, Mohammadreza Mohammadpur explained on Sunday.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations of the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh. The subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In January 2020, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in December 2019.

ABU/AM