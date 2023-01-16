TEDPIX gains 36,970 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 36,970 points to 1.68 million on Monday.

As reported, over 14.841 billion securities worth 90.575 trillion rials (about $226.43 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 29,202 points, and the second market’s index climbed 67,864 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s stock market has been passing through a challenging time but considering the government’s support, the future of the market is going to be bright.

MA/MA