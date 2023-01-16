Iran’s flight seats increased by 40 percent

TEHRAN – There has been an increase of 40 percent in the number of flight seats in Iranian airlines over the past year, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has said.

The number of flight seats increased by 40 percent in the past year as the demand for air travel increased 2.5 times, IRNA quoted Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh as saying on Monday.

The number of operational planes reached 175 during the same period, the official added.

Increasing the aviation fleet is the government’s strategy, and two ways are employed, purchasing used aircraft and overhauling existing aircraft to keep up with travel demand doubling, he noted.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AM



