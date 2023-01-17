TCCIMA reviews next year’s national budget bill in board meeting

TEHRAN - The 42nd meeting of the Board of Representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) was held on Tuesday in which the attendees addressed various subjects including the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21) and the issues related to the gas industry.

The meeting was attended by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari and members of the chamber’s board, the TCCIMA portal reported.

During the gathering, a report was presented on the current situation of the country’s gas industry and international experiences in this regard were reviewed; the attendees also discussed some proposals to be included in the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) and expressed their opinions and criticisms about the draft of the government's budget bill for the upcoming year.

Speaking at the meeting, Khansari pointed to some statistics about the country’s economy, saying that non-oil exports have slightly decreased in the first nine months of this year compared to last year.

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd L)