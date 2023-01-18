Leader underlines maximum use of people capacity in cultural products 

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, underscored the need for taking advantage of people's capacities in producing cultural and propagation works.

In a meeting with officials from the Islamic Propagation Organization on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the need for using people's capacities in a maximum way. He cited Ammar Festival as a case in point.

He stressed the importance of using "new ideas" and being aware of the "socio-cultural requirements" while working in the field of culture.

The Leader stated that the two important duties of cultural and propagation organizations are the production and presentation of rich content based on new ideas and thoughts, as well as taking into account the social and cultural requirements of cultural activities while being Godwary at the same time, according to a readout of the meeting published by khamenei.ir.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution praised the Islamic Propagation Organization for their endeavors. Referring to verses from the Quran, Ayatollah Khamenei considered the fear of God in the meaning of “consideration, observance and mindfulness” as a necessary and permanent strategy for those active in the fields of culture and propagation. “Cultural-propagation organizations must make sure that the word and decree of God are not overlooked under any circumstances. One should not be afraid of controversies and accusations in this field”, he added.

The Leader stated that paying attention to social requirements in propagation does not equal with ignoring God’s awareness and His eminence.

He listed giving attention to the taste of the audience in cultural and propagation related activities as one of these requirements. “The language you use to communicate with a young person is different from the language you use to talk to an ignorant, or antagonistic person. In the same way, the language of speaking and preaching in other countries should be different in nature to the kind of cultural-propagation work that is being implemented inside the country, in Revolutionary institutes and organizations included.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution underlined that the market of new ideas and new products is thriving both inside and outside of the country. In this regard, he stated, "Be active in this busy market by generating new ideas, processing them, and turning them into exquisite products."

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his disapproval of the lack of work in this field. “The Islamic Propagation Organization and artistic department (Hawzah Honari) have done great work in different fields, but not as much as they should have during their 40-year lifespan. Therefore, they need to multiply their efforts and the work that they do.”