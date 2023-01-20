Intl. conference on dates, related industries held in Bushehr

TEHRAN - The international conference on dates and related industries was held in Bushehr (the capital city of Busher province), southwestern Iran, on Thursday, with the presence of senior officials including the ambassador of Bangladesh in Iran, Turkey’s commercial attaché to Tehran, and a number of national and provincial authorities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, Head of Bushehr Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khorshid Gazderazi said Iran is the ninth biggest producer of dates in the world, IRIB reported.

“Despite having unique capacities, Iran has not been able to properly enter the global dates market, mainly due to the challenges and problems in the processing sector,” Gazderazi said.

According to the official, financing and providing working capital to exporters and granting facilities with low-interest rates and appropriate breathing periods, using the capacities of knowledge-based companies and science and technology parks in order to benefit from modern technologies, the establishment of dates organization are among of the necessary measures that the government should take to promote the country's date industry.

