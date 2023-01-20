Iran, Russia presidents hold phone talks

TERHAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they discussed a variety of issues.

In the phone call, Ayatollah Raisi reviewed the bilateral and regional relations between Tehran and Moscow and emphasized the need to increase cooperation and coordination between the two countries, according to a readout released by the official website of the Iranian presidency.

President Raisi also called the agreements of the two countries to expand cooperation in the field of energy and transit constructive and positive, and added, "We support the resolution of Syrian issues within the framework of the Astana Process".

In this telephone conversation, President Putin also announced his country's readiness and interest in promoting cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of energy, as well as expanding cooperation in the field of transportation and transit.

The Russian president also emphasized the importance of the Astana Process negotiations in resolving the Syrian issues and considered all parties committed to it.

This is the second phone conversation between Iran and Russia in less than two weeks. They spoke over the phone earlier this During this conversation, Ayatollah Raisi emphasized the importance of the continuous development of economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of transit and energy, and considered these cooperations to institutionalize beneficial relations for the nations of both sides as well as the countries of the region.

In another part of his speech, President Raisi emphasized that only through cooperation and coordination can regional issues be resolved, including in the Caucasus and Syria, and stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran always emphasizes on strengthening regional integration and the harmfulness of foreign interference".

Regarding the efforts to solve the Syrian issues, Ayatollah Raisi emphasized the centrality of the Astana Framework and announced the readiness of Iran to play an active and constructive role in ending the conflicts and establishing peace in Ukraine.

In this telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin described comprehensive economic cooperation as very fruitful for the relations between the two countries and added, "Expanding the capacities and cooperation of the two countries, including in the field of transit and energy, is beneficial to the economies of the entire Eurasian region".

In another part, Putin welcomed Iran's initiative to establish peace in Ukraine and emphasized coordination to solve the problems of Syria within the Astana Framework.

