Iran to allow fans to attend league matches

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) president Mehdi Taj has said the football fans can attend the matches from the weekend.

The Iranian football fans are not allowed to attend the matches due to air pollution but Taj has said they can enter the stadiums this week.

“The supporters will be able to attend games and clubs must take necessary measures in this regard. We have a favorable opinion of the Iran’s Interior Ministry,” Taj said.

The Iranian fans have not been allowed to enter the stadiums over the past few years due to Covid-19 restrictions and air pollution except for a short period in between.

Now, they can watch their team’s matches from the stands, the IRIFF said.

Persepolis lead Iran Professional League (IPL), followed by Sepahan.