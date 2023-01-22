Iran nearly self-sufficient in shrimp farming

TEHRAN – Iran is 98 percent self-sufficient in the production of equipment, larvae, and the feed used in shrimp farming, Deputy Head of Iran’s Fisheries Organization (IFO) Mehdi Shakouri said.

According to Shakouri, Iranian shrimp farmers have managed to produce 61,000 tons of shrimp in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), which is five percent more than the figure for the previous year.

He said this year over 5.5 billion shrimp larvae were produced in the country and more than 90,000 tons of feed was also produced by domestic producers, Mehr News Agency reported.

EF/MA