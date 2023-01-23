Judiciary, IRFIU heads meet to discuss AML/CFT matters

TEHRAN- According to the IRFIU, Hujjat al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen Mohseni Eje'i, the head of the Judiciary, and Mr. Khani, the Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the I.R. Iran, had a mutual meeting on January 2023.

The purpose of this meeting was to eliminate some identified weaknesses in the process of implementation of Anti-Money Laundering laws and regulations (AML). During this meeting, both sides agreed that Anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism laws (AML/CFT) are classified into those laws that lead to the correctness of the wrong procedures, reduction of corruption in executive/non-executive bodies, as well as decreasing in the number of judicial cases.

In this vein, the head of the Judiciary ordered the General Inspection Organization to take the appropriate measures to identify the bodies that have not fully fulfilled their duties in the AML/CFT area.