Women’s futsal team arrive in Tashkent for CAFA

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s futsal team arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Wednesday afternoon to participate at the 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship.

Iran are scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on Friday in their opener.

Team Melli will also play Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

“We will do our best to get good results in CAFA tournament. The team will participate in the competition with a mixture of young talents and experienced players,” coach Forouzan Soleymani had said.

The 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.

The Championship will be the second edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women's national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran are the defending champions, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.