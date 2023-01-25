Neo-Nazis against Iran

Some European governments, including Germany, played a key role in the riots in Iran in the autumn. Recently, a file has been published that reveals the role of this country in the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companions.

On December 30, 2020, Tehran's prosecutor pointed to Germany's role in the assassination of Soleimani and said the U.S. air base in Germany was responsible for directing the drone that targeted Qassem Soleimani.

Yesterday (Monday), however, another file was published in the media in which the effective role of the Germans in the terrorist act was revealed.

The file states: "On January 3, 2020, an American drone armed with guided missiles took off from the German army base and targeted the vehicle of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis."

The report then refers to the role of Germans in the recent riots in Iran to show the enmity of the survivors of Nazism toward the Islamic Republic system.

Referring to the meeting of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Ali Karimi, one of the opposition leaders, whose picture was published on December 21, 2022, the newspaper writes: Now, after Albania, Germany has become one of the main bases for the terrorist organization of the MKO, so many security and sensitive meetings of the grouplet are held under the protection of the German Federal Intelligence Service.



"June 7, 2022, one of the main security meetings against Iran in the German city of Cologne between three members of the CIA, three members of the Mossad, two agents of the MI6, two leaders of the MKO terrorist group, and one member of the Saudi spy service, and one other from Saudi International (a sarcastic name for Iran International) was held. The main agenda of this meeting was to create chaos and insecurity in Iran. These days, it can be said that Germany has placed itself among the enemies of the Islamic Republic, and undoubtedly, the powerful hands of the Iranians will squeeze the throats of these neo-Nazis.”



Etemad: Why elite diplomacy is a must

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos ended on Friday but no government or non-government representatives from Iran were present, Etemad wrote.

Regardless of whether Iranian's absence was voluntary or not, the absence of official and nonofficial presence in high international gatherings ends up harming national interests.

Etemad asks why Iran's officials did not attend the Davos 2023 summit.

In the absence of Iran, a meeting titled "Women's Rights in Iran" was held with the presence of Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi, Tirana Hassan from human rights watchdog, and Masih Alinejad. It was conducted by Rima Makkali, head of the Al-Arabiya office in London. At the meeting, Mrs. Boniadi called for more pressure from the European Union and the G7 on Iran, and Alinejad also urged the countries to recall their ambassadors from Iran and expel Iranian diplomats.

The name of Iran was mentioned again in Davos by Faisal Bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister. He called Iran an obstacle to diplomacy by claiming that Riyadh is trying to find a way to talk with Iran.

Adel al-Jubeir, the former Saudi foreign minister, also said in the meeting that Iran should abandon its nuclear program. An interesting point was the presence of seven Saudi ministers at the event.

Etemad wrote: It should be noted that the important summits' functions at this level are to create controversy at international level. Governments in competition with each other, turn these gatherings into a campaign to present a better image of themselves.

On the sidelines of such events, differences and future cooperation are also discussed. In such meetings, instead of diplomats and politicians, representatives of the private sector and influential non-governmental organizations play the role.

Iran became the loser in this event as neither Iranian diplomats nor Iranian elites were present.

In the absence of representatives from Iran, the opposition restored to Iranophobia project through a media propaganda.

"Etemad" suggested "elite diplomacy" for Iran as a way out of these dilemmas and writes "elite diplomacy" is public diplomacy in foreign policy.

Khorasan: Why did Europe back down?



Finally, Europe gave up putting the IRGC on its terrorist list and just sanctioned it. This action had several reasons:

First, Iran and the United States do not negotiate directly to revive the JCPOA. For nearly two years, all contacts between Tehran and Washington have exchanged by the European Union foreign policy chief as the JCPOA coordinator.

Action against the IRGC could quickly put an end to the JCPOA which is on life support. But this is not still desirable for the Europeans. They are so worried about consequences of Iran's possible withdrawal from the NPT and Tehran's move toward militarization of its nuclear program. They even fear that Russia may change its policy to possible militarization of Iran's nuclear program.

One more thing is the security situation and tensions in West Asia. Since the IRGC is one of the main security forces in the region, Europe's action could worsen the situation.

Another issue is an unwillingness to have a crisis next to the Ukraine war.

the Strait of Hormuz and it is not possible to enter the Persian Gulf without obtaining its permission, will be costly. They are even worried that Iran will change its policy toward the Ukraine war and make the war more difficult for the West by selling all kinds of missiles to Russia.

The last point is that although the Europeans shrugged off taking action against the IRGC with a legal justification, the reality is that Europe is aware of the risks and costs of such a move and wanted to consider the case as closed with a technical and legal justification.

Arman-e-Melli: EU going mad in slapping sanctions



The recent action of the European Union in applying new packages of sanctions against 37 legal and natural Iranian personalities shows that the leaders of the European Union have gone mad in slapping sanction on Iran. With the imposition of new sanctions, the number of Iranian individuals and entities sanctioned in the European Union's sanctions list has reached 173 individuals and 31 entities in recent months, which has been unprecedented in the history of the union.

The European Union, in different historical periods, has had specific policies to preserve its identity, increase its hegemonic role, coordinate with the U.S. policies, and maintain Israel's position.

Their joint conspiracy was the recent unrest in Iran, in which 47 countries and 260 satellite networks were involved.

The roadmap of the European Union and the United States and the U.S. regional allies was to push the unrest in Iran similar to the ones in in Syria and Libya.



America and Europe failed in their hybrid, economic, media, and psychological global war against the Islamic Republic, and this defeat brought heavy political and financial costs for the old continent (Europe).



Therefore, the leaders of the union, who proved that they are following the policies of America and the Zionist lobby, have gone mad against Iran, and in the most unprecedented actions in their history, they imposed the most severe sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Farhikhtegan: Sooner or later, Europe will take the next step



If Iran does not give a practical step in response to the adventures of the European Parliament in adopting a resolution that named the IRGC terrorist, sooner or later Europe will take the next step.

After the action of the European Parliament and imposition of extensive sanctions by the Council of Europe, Iran should also expand its sanctions list and add some people, who were on its sanctions list, to its terrorist list.



These Western officials and entities were previously sanctioned by Iran due to their cooperation with the MKO. These sanctions could only threaten part of their interests.



However, it seems that from now on, due to the resolution of the European Parliament and the speech of the MKO leader in parliaments of European countries, these people should be included on the terrorist list.

On the other hand, the governments of the countries, where these terrorists operating in, banks, and companies can be under surveillance and counter-terrorism operations due to their connection.

The European Parliament classified Iran's case as a military-security one by declaring the IRGC as a terrorist, and Tehran should take similar action against the EU.

