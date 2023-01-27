Iran’s 10-month shoes, bags exports stand at $80m

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak said the country has exported some $80 million worth of bags and shoes since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022).

Peyman-Pak told IRNA on Tuesday that Iranian footwear and leather manufacturers have the opportunity to enter the markets of Asia and Africa which are estimated to have the potential for $10 billion of trade.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of Iran’s 6th International Exhibition of Shoe, Sandal and Related Industries, held in the central city of Qom from January 24 to 27 with the presence of some 301 companies and 400 businesses from Iran and other countries.

The TPO head also underlined that his organization has some robust plans to facilitate the presence of Iranian shoe manufacturing companies in international markets.

The official said Iranian brands will also be represented in a shoes and bags exhibition in Moscow in late February.

Peyman-Pak said that Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also planning to pave the way for the participation of Iranian shoe brands in upcoming exhibitions in Africa.

He said Iranian footwear and shoe brands can compete with foreign rivals from China and other countries in terms of quality and price.

