Crafters from twelve provinces gather for exhibit

TEHRAN – On Saturday, crafters from twelve Iranian provinces came together in Gilanegharb to start a ten-day sales exhibition in the western city.

Stalls at the exhibition showcase kilim carpets, marqueterie, traditional dolls, leatherwork, potteries, copper work, and handwoven textile to name a few, CHTN reported.

Moreover, the event stages live performances and workshops by participants from the provinces of Qom, Tabriz, Isfahan Kordestan, Khorasan, Ardabil, Yazd, Kermanshah, Hamadan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, and Azarbaijan, the report said.

Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three, according to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, Zanjan, and the village of Qasemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia-Pacific Region, bringing the number of craft cities and towns in Iran from 10 to 14. Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.”

Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree.”The village of Qassemabad, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., and the littoral states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, handwoven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

