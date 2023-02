TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 2,506 points to 1.539 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.762 billion securities worth 67.592 trillion rials (about $169 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,736 points, and the second market’s index lost 5,344 points

TEDPIX lost 75,515 points to 1.611 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

