TEDPIX gains 16,800 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 16,873 points to 1.556 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 12.058 billion securities worth 70.675 trillion rials (about $177 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 16,199 points, and the second market’s index climbed 22,176 points.

TEDPIX lost 75,515 points to 1.611 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA