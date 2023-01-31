IRICA head attends TCCIMA meeting to discuss private sector issues

TEHRAN – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far attended a meeting with the board members of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Tuesday during which the customs-related issues of the private sector were discussed.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the multiplicity of systems and methods of valuing imported and exported goods as well as the long and complicated customs clearance procedures were among the major issues raised by the private sector representatives.

At the end of the meeting, the IRICA head promised to solve these problems in collaboration with the chamber and representatives of the private sector.

EF/MA