Iran’s NOC head Khosravi Vafa to meet IOC President Bach

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland to meet International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Khosravi Vafa met Bach in Seoul, South Korea in October during the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

“The meeting will be useful in line with sports diplomacy to establish a relationship with the international federations of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia,” Iran’s NOC secretary general Manaf Hashemi said.

Iran has earned 76 medals since making its debut at the 1900 Olympics in Paris.

At Tokyo 2020, Iran claimed three golds, two silvers and two bronzes to rank 27th in the medal standings.