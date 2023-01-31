Iranian navy sends 89th naval fleet to international waters
January 31, 2023 - 22:49
TEHRAN- The Iranian navy on Tuesday sent its 89th naval fleet to international waters with a mission to focus on combat, intelligence, and training purposes.
Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the navy, has announced that the flotilla has left the Port of Konarak to sailing world seas.
The vessel has been designed for a mission of conducting an internship for the students of Imam Khomeini Officers University, he added.
