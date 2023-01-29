Israel fishing in troubled waters

Mohsen Pakayin, the former ambassador of Iran in Baku, in an interview with "Shargh", called Israel's uproar after the attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran "fishing in troubled waters".

After the armed attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on Friday morning, we see a political, diplomatic, and media campaign against the Islamic Republic by the media of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Israel, he said.

In the meantime, the hostile Farsi-language media outlets have tried to fuel the anti-Iran hubbub, Mohsen Pakayin said, adding: By inciting President Aliyev, the media are trying to make the relations between Tehran and Baku, which is at a fragile state, tenser than before in order to prepare the ground for Israel's influence in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Some media in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Israel, and Turkey are trying to make the attack, which was carried out with personal motives, a security, political and terrorist act with fake narratives.

He further pointed out the effective role of the media of the two countries in the restoration of relations between Tehran and Baku and said: Whenever the relations between Tehran and Baku have progressed, it was because of the performance of the media in the two countries; on the contrary, whenever at times, as in the past 48 hours, the relations between the two countries have been strained, it is related to the performance of media in the two countries.

The ex-ambassador points to Baku's move to withdraw its embassy staff and says: This is a hasty move. We have seen such cases, including when the Russian ambassador in Turkey was assassinated. However, the two countries managed the crisis properly. Therefore, both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran should take steps in a direction that the incident does not lead to tension and crisis in the relations between the two countries.



Kayhan: Move against IRGC to kill 3 billion people

In an article entitled "Attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to kill three billion people", the Kayhan newspaper pointed to a global conspiracy led by the U.S., Europe, and capitalist system to kill a third of the world's population by triggering war, insecurity, inflation, food crisis and epidemics.

"Because Western capitalism knows that resources are limited and will run out in the future, it is determined to preserve the resources necessary for the survival of its Master Race by "destroying one-third of the world's population - more than three billion people."

The plan was presented at the World Economic Forum by the members of the millionaires and globalists club, including Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab - the president and founder of the World Economic Forum - David Rockefeller, George Soros, and Michael Bloomberg to preserve "liberalism and the capitalism" and signed in the US National Security Agency.

Iran, especially its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stood up against the destruction of three billion people not in virtual space or on the silver screen but in the real battlefield, and thwarted such a criminal and complex project.

That is why the U.S., Europe, and the capitalists are enemy of the IRGC and the current resistance.

The IRGC has not only protected the lives and security of 80 million Iranians and the people of the region but it also has saved the lives of three billion people.



Vatan-e-Emrooz: Naval authority in America's backyard

In an article titled "Maritime Authority in the U.S. Backyard", Vatan-e-Emrooz cites the deputy commander of the Iranian navy as saying: The naval fleet raised the Iranian flag in western Latin America.

According to the daily, Iran's navy has finally established its scope of presence from the East to the West of the globe. The navy, which had expanded its presence in the past years, reached the Americas to demonstrate Iran's power in the far corners of the world.

On Sep 30, 2022, Navy Chief Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced the beginning of the mission of the 86th naval fleet to sail azure waters across the globe.

He announced the message of the 86th naval fleet of the navy “as peace and friendship”.

At the same time, Admiral Irani added: The 86th fleet of the navy is going around the globe to show Iran's power to the whole world, God willing.



Arman-e-Melli: The opportunity for negotiations has not yet ended

Writing in an analysis in Arman-e- Melli, foreign affairs analyst Ali Asghar Zargar says: The developments in the relations between Iran and Europe are not very promising. The European Council did not include the IRGC on its terrorist list, but by imposing new sanctions against Iran they showed that they have not greatly changed their positions.

Therefore, it does not seem that we will see a change in the positions of the Europeans in short term.

Meanwhile, in the past few days, the U.S. Congress announced again that negotiations to revive the JCPOA is not on its agenda and that it supports unrest in Iran. As a result, Europe and America have turned to a kind of diplomatic pressure.

Yet the negotiations have not completely stalemated as the Westerners want to solve the Iran's nuclear case in any possible way. However, on the issues relevant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, it should be said that the international body is only doing its work. It works on inspection and verification and must give reports on Iran. The coming trip (to Iran) by Mr. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), means that the procedure of negotiations with Iran have not been stopped.

In the end, the foreign affairs analysts writes: Of course, as many experts have acknowledged, negotiation with Iran on its nuclear program also depends on the crisis management in Iran after unrest. But the Westerners should know that if they want to put all their pressure on Iran and hope that the protesters in Iran will do something, nothing will happen.

Jomhoori-e- Eslami: Attack on Azerbaijani embassy only for personal reasons?!

“The efforts that are being made to politicize the incident at the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran show that the Iranian authorities should take special care in all fields of security and politics, especially international relations,” Jomhoori-e- Eslami writes.

The man who attacked the embassy stated that he did it for personal reasons, but this does not mean that there was no political motive behind the attack.

The quick reactions of several European ambassadors in Baku to the incident and the statements of Turkey and the Zionist regime all show that some countries are waiting for an incident so that they can use it to create tension between Tehran and Baku.

The case of Zangezur Corridor, which has become a controversial issue between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in recent months, coupled with Iran’s announcement that it will not allow any change in its international borders with its neighbors have prompted some regional countries and even Europeans to abuse the dispute.

Since Baku, after its victories in the Karabakh war, which was achieved with the help of Turkey and the Zionist regime, may see itself in a position of power and take action.

Considering these points, the role of the spy agencies of the Zionist regime and some other countries in the region and the West cannot be ignored in the Baku embassy incident in Tehran.