Dialogue with Iran never dead: Malley

TEHRAN- The U.S. envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said on Tuesday that Washington has never said that the possibility of talks with Iran is dead.

“Biden never said that diplomacy and the possibility of interactions with Iran are dead but in fact, the exact opposite was said,” he said according to a translation of his remarks.

Malley went on to point out that “American officials do not seek to change the government of Iran,” adding, “We have had enough of the sad experience of engineering regime change in the Middel East (West Asia).”

