U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Iranian drone producers
February 1, 2023 - 18:59
TEHRAN- New penalties have been imposed by the United States against Iran, targeting drone producers who are allegedly responsible for developing the drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukrainian targets.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed fresh trade sanctions on seven Iranian businesses and organizations under the unfounded and demonstrably false pretense that the Islamic Republic had given Russia the UAVs that Moscow is using against Ukraine.
