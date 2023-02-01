Artistes to raise funds for Khoy quake victims

TEHRAN – Pop singer Reza Sadeqi, stage director Mehdi Mohebali and producer Hashem Moradi have announced their plans to raise funds for the victims of an earthquake in Khoy.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300.

“Now we are with the honorable people of Khoy,” Sadeqi said in a statement published on Tuesday.

“We will make the cold winter nights warm for them with our sympathy during a concert from people and for people,” he added.

The concert will be performed on February 14 and the venue for the performance will be announced later.

All the money raised by the concert will go to the quake victims’ charity.

Wearing black clothes is Sadeqi’s band trademark. He won fame as a pop singer in 2003 with his hit “Black Is the Color of Love”.

Mohebali, whose troupe is performing “Being Killed Like Mice” at the Shahrzad Theater Complex in Tehran, said on Tuesday that they would donate all the box office receipts on Wednesday to quake victims.

Mohebali wrote the play based on a true story. On the eve of his 60th birthday, a famous novelist is made aware of his son’s plan to leave him alone to continue his study in a big city. To thwart the plan, the novelist imprisons the son in the basement of their house, where his dark secret concerning a crime is uncovered.

Moradi has also said that he donated part of the box office receipts from his documentary film “Imo” to the quake victims.

The film is currently on screen at the country’s Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening art films.

“Imo” tells the story of a naive rural man who tries to improve his life, so he comes to the capital Tehran. But the crowded confines and hassles of urban life cause him to change his mind and choose to live a simple life in the village.

Photo: A man cries in his destroyed house after an earthquake struck the Iranian town of Khoy in West Azerbaijan Province on January 28, 2023. (IRNA/Ali Hamed-Haqdoost)

