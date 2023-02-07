Leader representative visits quake-hit Khoy

TEHRAN- An envoy of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution visited the earthquake-stricken villages in Khoy county to monitor the ongoing measures.

Hojatoleslam Abdolhossein Moezzi, the Leader’s representative, visited Khoy in the wake of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the city on January 28.

He toured the earthquake-ravaged city to discover about the difficulties and challenges that exist.

About 80 villages suffered damages in the quake.

