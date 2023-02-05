Raisi pays visit to quake-hit Khoy

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi headed to Khoy on Sunday to obtain an update on the situation following last week's earthquake.

Raisi assured the people of Khoy in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan that his administration will make every effort to resolve their problems in the wake of the strong earthquake.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck about 80 villages in Khoy county on January 28. It left thousands of people displaced and hundreds of people wounded.

The president gave those staying in improvised tents assurances that his government will make every effort to reduce their sufferings in the cold of winter.

Raisi urged the locals to remain cautious and not let rumors worry them as he emphasized the need to mobilize resources to give help for the quake victims.

As one of the seismically active nations in the world, Iran is traversed by a number of significant fault lines that span at least 90% of the country.

In June 1990, the most severe earthquake in contemporary Iranian history struck the province of Gilan in the country's north, causing widespread destruction and killing almost 37,000 people.

More than 26,000 people were also killed when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Kerman region in 2003 completely destroyed the ancient city of Bam.