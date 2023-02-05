Raisi inaugurates 10,000 housing units across Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi handed over 10,000 housing units to the owners across the country in a ceremony held on Saturday on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, IRIB reported.

As reported, of the mentioned houses, 6,838 units were in Parand Town near the capital Tehran and the rest were in rural areas.

The inaugurated housing units were part of the Mehr housing project scheme.

The Mehr housing project was introduced by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2007. It was to build around two million housing units within five years for low-income families.

