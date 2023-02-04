Cultivation pattern plan adapted to drought

TEHRAN- The cultivation pattern as a national plan after years of study and research was unveiled by the Ministry of Agriculture in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2022) and was announced to the country's farmers for the current crop year.

According to the experts, if it is implemented well, the project can have the upper hand in terms of mass production of products during the drought.

In the general program of the Agriculture Ministry, it is stated that the correct cultivation pattern is a plan for the spatial management of the cultivation of agricultural plants.

Cultivation pattern is a plan that has been used for many years in advanced societies and many countries of the world to solve many problems in agriculture, forestry and pastures with the help of this method.

Regarding the existence of diverse climates in different regions, creating a suitable cultivation pattern, that can make maximum use of the production factors, especially the limiting factor such as water, is of particular importance.

The implementation of the cultivation pattern in the country greatly contributes to the stability of production and food security.

As previously reported, the necessary infrastructures for the implementation of the cultivation pattern plan have been established in all provinces, and 17 provinces are especially prioritized for implementation.

MA/MA