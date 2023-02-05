Tourism projects to be inaugurated in Khorasan Razavi

TEHRAN – On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11), a total of 20 tourism-related projects are scheduled to come on stream in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects include accommodation centers, travel agencies, and tourist complexes, in different cities of the province, Seyyed Javad Mousavi explained on Sunday.

A budget of five trillion rials ($12.5 million) has been allocated to the projects, the official added.

The projects are estimated to generate over 160 job opportunities upon their inauguration, he noted.

The provincial capital of Mashhad attracts hundreds of pilgrims each day from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe; the raison d’être is the striking massive shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted across Mashhad. The city has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded. The metropolis is also a good place to buy top handwoven rugs and carpets, and it’s a staging post for travel to Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and little-touristic Khorasan regions.

