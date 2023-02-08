Iran 75% self-sufficient in home appliance production

TEHRAN - Head of Iranian home appliance sellers’ union said more than 75 percent of the equipment and parts used for manufacturing various types of home appliances are produced domestically and only 25 percent including pumps and motors are imported, IRIB reported.

“In the field of audio and video equipment, however, 40 percent is domestically produced and 60 percent is supplied through imports,” Akbar Pazouki said.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past four years.

