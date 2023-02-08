Neighbors alone unable to assure long-term peace in Afghanistan: Iran

TEHRAN- Iran’s senior security official has cautioned that “transregional intervention” in Afghanistan can spread unrest to other nations in the region.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), spoke on Wednesday at the fifth session of the regional security conference in Moscow and criticized the U.S. for continuing to use Afghanistan as a platform to support terrorism and insecurity.

“Transregional intervention should not be permitted to spell insecurity, which has traditionally been the misery of Afghans, into a collective curse of all the people of the region,” he warned.

The Iranian official also emphasized the importance of making significant steps to counter terrorist organizations in addition to strengthening stability and national unity in Afghanistan by enabling political engagement by the general population free from racial and ethnic prejudice.

Shamkhani emphasized Tehran’s assistance to the Afghan people during the previous four decades, saying that despite the harsh, unjust, and unlawful sanctions on Iran by the U.S., the Islamic Republic still offers support and has hosted hundreds of thousands of Afghan immigrants and refugees.

The senior security official declared that “establishing security, peace, stability, and growth in Afghanistan is our fundamental objective.”

Then, he stressed the necessity for the caretaker Afghan government and other domestic players to take concrete action to break the cycle of instability and insecurity, emphasizing that joint efforts by Afghanistan’s neighbors alone could not assure long-term peace and stability in that nation.

Iran, Shamkhani continued, “believes that the imposition of any political system with resort to foreign interference or internal confrontation will result in nothing but the escalation of instability and insecurity, without commenting on how an inclusive government should be formed in Afghanistan.”

Shamkhani emphasized that the funds that have been frozen belong to the Afghan people and that their release is essential for the nation’s rehabilitation. “Using these assets should not be hindered by harsh and illegitimate U.S. sanctions.”

Afghanistan has been in upheaval since the United States abruptly withdrew all of its soldiers from the country in August 2021, allowing the Taliban, who previously controlled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, to retake power.

Since then, the U.S. and its allies have mostly ceased financial support to Afghanistan, fueling a refugee crisis that has severely impacted Afghanistan's neighbors.

The Biden administration has blocked billions of dollars belonging to the people of Afghanistan.