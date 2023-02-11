Over 1.3m tons of basic goods transported from Chabahar port in 10 months

TEHRAN - As announced by a provincial official, 1,347,907 tons of basic commodities were transported from Chabahar port, in the southeast of Iran, to the designated destinations throughout the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), IRIB reported.

Mehrollah Damough, the head of the goods transportation office of Road Maintenance and Transportation Department of Sistan-Baluchestan province, where the strategic port lies, said Wheat, rice, corn, and barley were the major transported items in the said period.

Chabahar is an important port and a low-cost route for Central Asian countries, which with its strategic unloading and loading equipment has the potential to become a key transit corridor for international transit and transportation, the official further underlined.

EF/MA