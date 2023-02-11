House resolution proves ‘deep bonds’ between Washington and MKO, Iran says

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday denounced a recently-introduced Congressional resolution that backs the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), saying the move demonstrates "deep bonds" between Washington and terrorism.

"Support of 165 US lawmakers for MKO proves deep bonds between #US and #terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani wrote on his Twitter page.

"No strange!" he noted, adding, "The regime that founded #Daesh & used it as tool, not ashamed of supporting and instrumental using of murderers of 17k Iranians."

The bipartisan resolution was introduced to the House by Congressman Tom McClintock on February 7 and has 164 other cosponsors. It has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Backing unrest in Iran, the resolution expresses support for what it calls the "Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran." It also levels baseless accusations against Iran for what it describes as "state-sponsored terrorism" and violation of human rights.

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the notorious organization, also addressed a press briefing planned for the introduction of the resolution on February 8, lauding the representatives' efforts.

American use of terrorism against Iran

Also, the Iranian foreign minister on Saturday slammed the House resolution, describing it as an indication of Washington’s insatiable appetite for employing terrorism for the purpose of “destroying” Iran.

“The US Congress' worthless resolution in support of Monafeghin (MKO) terror cult demonstrates, just once more, their insatiable appetite for instrumentalizing terrorism and DAESH modeled scenarios -that wrecked Syria and Iraq- for destroying Iran,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.

The MKO, that was on the U.S. terrorist list until 2012, fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq and was given a camp by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

They fought on the side of Saddam during the Iraq’s war on Iran (1980-88). They were also involved in the bloody repression of Shiite Muslims in southern Iraq in 1991 and the massacre of Iraqi Kurds in the north.

This is not the first anti-Iran resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives. Back on January 25, American lawmakers adopted a resolution praising rioters and calling for more sanctions against Iranian officials.

It also encouraged the administration of President Joe Biden “to immediately impose, under existing authorities, additional human rights sanctions on officials and entities responsible for the repression of the current protests.”

*Congressman Tom McClintock addresses a briefing about an anti-Iran resolution on February 8.