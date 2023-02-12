There are 880 active industrial parks in Iran

TEHRAN – As announced by Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran, Iran’s deputy industry, mining and trade minister, there are 880 active industrial parks in the country.

Also, as announced by the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) in mid-January, the construction of 696 workshops have been completed in the industrial parks of the country.

Ali Rasoulian said, “We have planned to build 1,746 workshop units in the industrial parks and zones of the country, of which 696 units have been already completed.”

Out of 696 completed units, 222 units were built by provincial companies and 474 units by the private sector, and 264 workshop units are also under construction, he added.

As previously announced by the official, 1,433 small workshop units were established in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), most of which were the production and knowledge-based units with high technology.

MA/MA