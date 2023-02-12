Russia will replace Siemens turbines with Iran-made ones

TEHRAN- Russia will reportedly replace German-made hydropower-plant turbines with Iranian-made ones as Western sanctions have halted operations of Siemens in Russia since February 2022.

As RT reported, MGT-70 gas turbine units are copies of Siemens hardware, developed by the Islamic Republic. The country attained a license for their assembly and localized production before a recent wave of anti-Iran sanctions took effect.

Currently, Russia can domestically produce small and medium turbines, but devices with a large capacity of between 100MW and 120MW were produced at a Siemens assembly plant in Russia.

The Iranian turbines could potentially replace equipment produced by the German industrial giant, which halted operations in Russia last year due to sanctions.