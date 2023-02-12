Mazandaran ecotourism needs extra funding, expert says

TEHRAN ––The development of ecotourism in the northern province of Mazandaran requires extra budget and funding, an ecotourism expert has said.

Ecotourism and eco-lodges are not well known in the region, which indicates a need for proper promotion and introduction of this branch of tourism and these types of accommodations, Ruhollah Forqani explained on Sunday.

Investing in eco-lodges in villages instead of hotels would be more cost-effective and beneficial for the government and private sector since hotels require a lot of budget, he added.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3,500 villages and rural areas, hosting millions of domestic night-stays in a year.

As a four-season country with pristine and beautiful nature in different parts of the country, Iran has a lot to offer nature lovers and eco-tourists.

In recent years, several historical mansions and rural houses across the country have been repurposed into eco-lodge units to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The houses represent the indigenous culture, local customs, traditions, and stories, while the guests are served delicious food with local ingredients.

The growing tendency of tourists to experience indigenous and local cultures has made them want to get closer to natural and indigenous living conditions, experiencing the old-fashioned way of life, considering that staying in these eco-lodge units is much cheaper than other accommodation centers.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

ABU/AM



