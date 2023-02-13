Persepolis suffer shock defeat to Havadar, Esteghlal beat Paykan

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team suffered a 1-0 setback against Havadar in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Mohammadjavad Mohammadi scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal defeated Paykan 2-0 in Tehran’s Pas Stadium.

Mehdi Ghaedi found the bach of the net in the 10th minute and Saleh Hardani made the scoreboard 2-0 with six minutes remaining.

Tractor were held to a goalless draw by Aluminum in Tabriz, Malavan suffered a home 2-1 loss against Gol Gohar and Mes defeated Foolad 2-0 in Rafsanjan.

On Tuesday, Mes Kerman will host Nassaji, struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman host Sanat Naft and Sepahan face Zob Ahan in Isfahan derby.

Sepahan remain top with 39 points and a game in hands.

Persepolis and Esteghlal are second and third with 39 points, respectively.