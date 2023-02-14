IPL: Sepahan move three points clear at top

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 in Isfahan derby to move three points clear of Persepolis at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Mohammadhossein Eslami gave the visiting team the lead in the ninth minute but Sepahan forward Shariar Moghanlou leveled the score in the 50th minute and Farshad Ahmadzadeh made the scoreboard 2-1 four minutes later.

Mes Kerman defeated Nassaji 2-1 and Naft Masjed Soleyman played out a goalless draw against Sanat Naft.

Sepahan lead the table with 42 points, three points above Persepolis and Esteghlal.