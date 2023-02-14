TEDPIX drops 10,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 10,314 points to 1.537 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 5.944 billion securities worth 40.327 trillion rials (about $100.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA