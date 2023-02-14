Tourism infrastructure needs to be developed in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad

TEHRAN – The tourism infrastructure in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province needs to be developed, the governor-general of the province has said.

There is a need for private sector involvement in investing in the tourism industry of the region, Seyyed Ali Ahmadzadeh said on Tuesday.



Development of infrastructure could boost the province’s tourism industry and economic prosperity, he added.

The lesser-known province is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

ABU/