Iranian handicrafts: Tow-bafi

TEHRAN –In South Khorasan province, Tow-bafi is the most dominant handicraft in Khorashad village near Birjand. This village was the first in Iran to be recognized as a center of the celebrated Tow-bafi handicraft.

Among the products of Tow-bafi, towels are the most common. In fact, due to the softness and delicacy of the Tow-bafi fabrics and their high absorbency of moisture, this craft is also called Howleh-bafi or towelmaking.

A cotton weft is used between the wraps of this weave and is the primary material of the weave. The weaving process is completed by packing the weave with the comb. This beautiful and valuable handwoven product of Khorashad village incorporates cotton, silk, wool, and synthetic yarns such as acrylic and woolen.

All steps of the manufacturing process for Tow-bafi are performed by hand and foot using the traditional textile machine "Chahar Verdi". To make a Tow-bafi product, cotton yarn is spun by a machine and bobbin reel.

In an open space, the wrap yarns are stretched over multiple wooden rods of the same size and twisted around a large and fixed wooden rod called Navard. A wraps row is weaved once the shuttle has passed through the wraps.

To beat the yarns, the Dafineh, which serves as a comb, moves forward and backward after each shuttle trip. With colorful yarns, there is a limitless range of possibilities. There is an unlimited variety of colorful yarns available, and a fascinating mix of colors can be achieved by the weaver's imagination. Traditional dyeing and herbal pigments are used to make colorful yarns.

In addition to pomegranate skin, walnut skin, onion skin, golrang or saffron, oranges, saffron threads, garlic, and stone grinds, there are herbal sources of pigments.

Tablecloths, clothing and shawls are other Tow-bafi’s products. It should be mentioned that Tow-bafi goes back to more than three hundred years ago, and was revived in 2004 by a group of women from Khorashad. The largest share of Tow-bafi production belongs to the weavers of this region. The World Council of Handicraft registered Khorashad as the global village of Tow-bafi.

ABU/