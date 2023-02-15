Iran, Zimbabwe inks co-op document to expand economic ties

TEHRAN- Iran and Zimbabwe have signed a cooperation document on the sidelines of the ninth meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, IRNA reported.

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and ZIM Trade inked the comprehensive document with the aim of improving the trade relations between the two countries.

The ninth meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee was held in Tehran on February 6.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the end of the mentioned meeting to expand economic cooperation.

The comprehensive document was signed by Iranian Labor and Social Welfare Minister Solat Mortazavi and Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava.

