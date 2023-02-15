Is Pietra Grey suitable for countertop?

Since nowadays dark color is a trend, especially in interior design, the number of projects using Pietra grey marble for kitchens, particularly countertops is rising dramatically.

Some trends are timeless, never lose their charm and draw attention to interior design. Just to give you an idea, Pietra grey marble, as well as Carrara marble, has always been a desirable choice for kitchen countertops and backsplash. Moreover, mentioned Iranian marbles also have the capability to be easily matched with other colors in order to make a stunning view.

Granite Countertop Vs Marble Countertop

In one hand, granite is harder and more durable In comparison with marble. On the other hand, marble has unique beauty with diverse patterns that cannot be compared with granite at all. Furthermore, both granite and marble are natural stones and almost cost much, granite usually values less. Although both marble and granite are heat-resistant materials, caution is required while using hot pots and pans in the kitchen. All in all, making the decision about selecting the most suitable countertop, mainly depends on your choice and your taste, in view of the fact that there is not much difference between both mentioned materials when it comes to kitchen countertops.

What Is The Most Popular Marble Color for Kitchen Countertop?

As history has already demonstrated, dark countertop makes a strong impression in almost any application. Additionally, matching dark-colored countertop with light cabinet will make an amazing contrast and spice up your design. In this way, the contrasting colors create a modern, chic appearance that you can easily match with your kitchen appliance. That is why is highly recommend using Pietra grey marble slab for the kitchen countertop for a luxury design.

Which Marble is the Best for Kitchen Countertops?

Even though your personal taste is an effective element, it is also important to elect some durable material with low water absorption which is resistant to chemicals. The point is that kitchen is heart of the home, so the countertop design is as vital as the quality. Pietra grey as the most high-selling marble with stunning blackish-grey color is an ideal choice for any kitchen countertop and kitchen island top, due to its characteristics as well as beauty.

Why Choose Pietra Grey for Kitchen Countertop

There are numerous reasons for answering this question and we will mention some of them in the following. First, Pietra grey (Armani grey) is a highly durable and resistant marble stone that is suitable for any application in both interior and exterior design of the building. Second, the dark color of this admired stone is a trend these days and that is why many architects and designers show interest in this unique material. Third, utilizing this precious stone will add value to your kitchen. And last but not least, low porosity and high abrasive resistance make Pietra gray a good match to be used as kitchen countertop.

How Long Do Pietra Grey Marble Countertops Last?

In fact, marble countertops can last over 50 years with good care and maintenance. Despite the fact that like most of natural stones, marble, in particular, Pietra grey is prone to damage and scratch over time, Pietra grey is highly durable, with a long lifespan, and can survive for decades.

Pros and Cons of Pietra grey Countertops

Pietra grey countertop has some benefits as well as drawbacks, just like any other material. The advantages and disadvantages of this type of countertop are listed below

Advantages:

- Beauty and appearance: no need to mention Pietra Grey is one of the most attractive marbles globally that makes every environment looks elegant.

- Heat resistance: you can place hot items including pots and pans on Pietra grey counter. However, any precaution is essential. My recommendation is not to place hot pots directly on it to avoid any scratch or discoloration.

- Long lifespan: in case of regular care and maintenance, your Pietra grey counter will last for decades.

Disadvantages:

- Almost high water absorption: the fact is Pietra grey marble absorbs water a bit, but after processing and polishing using resin, the water absorption reaches its least limit.

- Being prone to scratches: in general, marbles are prone to scratches and Pietra grey is not an exception. But the good news is that you will be able to fix it easily.

What Are The Rates for Pietra Grey Countertop

The prices can differ based on size, thickness, and sort of stone. Below, we will mention the costs for some common sizes countertop slabs of Armani grey. Noteworthy that the unit price is per square meter.

Grade A Grade B Grade C 60×120×2 25 $ 23 $ 20.5 $ 60×120×3 37 $ 34 $ 30 $ 70×120×2 29 $ 27 $ 24.5 $ 70×120×3 43.5 $ 40.5 37



Does Pietra Grey Countertop Stain with Water?

According to the fact that marble is made of calcium carbonate and it reacts with acid, only acidic liquids can stain this marble, so the answer is no, water is safe. Please notice that pure water cannot stain or damage Pietra grey countertop.

Bottom Line

To sum up everything that has been stated so far, Pietra grey marble offers unparalleled elegance for countertops. Furthermore, as an endurance material, it has great longevity as well as durability compared to other countertops. BorjStone Company, which is a pioneer supplier of marble, is prepared to offer any service you demand.