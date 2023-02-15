New world order emerging with Asia at core, Raisi says

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stressed that a new world order with Asia as its hub is emerging and will eventually replace the old one.

Raisi made the comments on Wednesday while addressing the significance of China in the new global order to students, professors, and academic staff at Peking University.

“A new world is evolving and replacing the previous one,” he said, adding, “the new world demands an up-to-date order where a fair and just order will therefore develop and true multilateralism, maximal synergy, solidarity, and dissociation from unilateralism will thrive more than ever.”

In his assertion that Asia is at the core of recent global trends, he emphasized that safeguarding and advancing peace throughout the vast continent is not only a matter of choice but a categorical necessity.

Raisi pointed out that Iran’s military might is focused on maintaining peace and stability in other nations and will only be used to fend off hazards from hegemonic powers.

Iran’s victory over global crises like terrorism and extremism in West Asia were among strategic accomplishments, the president added.

Raisi also praised the centuries-old ties between Tehran and Beijing, noting that Iran created a favorable environment for the development and welfare brought about by the Silk Road, which allowed China to formally join the international community.

President Raisi went on to say that as the most significant route, the Silk Road not only facilitated commerce and collaboration among many nations, but it also functioned as a cultural thread and tied various communities together throughout history.

He also praised China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting that Iran and China have once again reiterated their dedication to strengthen friendship and take decisive steps toward homogeneous growth, strategic partnership, and an encouraging and flourishing future for humankind with the revival of this initiative in the modern world.

The president of Peking University, Hao Ping, also bestowed an honorary academic title to President Raisi in honor of his contributions to the improvement of ties between Iran and China as well as the advancement of regional and global peace and stability.

The university’s dean, faculty members, and students attended the event.

In addition, four Peking University professors were awarded for their services to Iranian studies and teaching the Persian language.