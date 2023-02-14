Iran, China resolute in implementing 25-year cooperation deal: FM

TEHRAN- In a tweet on Monday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, stated that Beijing and Tehran are committed to completely implement their 25-year cooperation accord.

Prior to the Iranian president’s departure to China, Amir Abdollahian tweeted that Tehran and Beijing are resolved to fully implement the 25-year cooperation deal, and Iranian authorities would follow up on Iranians’ interests wherever possible.

He also said that multilateralism, maintaining a balanced foreign policy, and various bilateral partnerships would be discussed in meetings with the Chinese officials.

President Ebrahim Raisi departed Tehran for Beijing on Monday night.

During his visit, high-level officials from both nations will hold talks and MOUs will be signed as a result.

“Foes claim lack of involvement in recent nationwide riots”

Speaking at a gathering of ministries’ financial and workforce officials at the Foreign Ministry on Monday, Amir Abdollahian also stressed that the enemies had done all in their power to undermine the Islamic Republic by exploiting media outlets, security agencies, and social media.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the adversaries sought to claim in diplomatic messages and meetings that they were not responsible for recent disturbances in the Islamic nation after being disappointed by a multidimensional hybrid warfare.

The foreign minister noted that the U.S., Israeli regime, and their Western allies perpetrated whatever they wished against Iran.

All plots and ploys of enemies failed due to the Leader’s wise stances, the Iranians’ insight, as well as the great public support for the Islamic establishment, he emphasized.