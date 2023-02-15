Beijing, Tehran continue to cooperate on fundamental issues: Chinese FM

TEHRAN- Qin Gang, the Foreign Minister of China, said on Wednesday that Tehran and Beijing should keep collaborating on matters affecting their shared interests.

In a meeting with his Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who was accompanying President Raisi in visit to China, Qin noted that the presidents of China and Iran had productive discussions the day before.

He added that the conversations had produced a significant and wide-ranging consensus and had given the bilateral relations a powerful boost.

Qin stated that China is willing to cooperate with Iran to increase their practical collaboration and people-to-people contacts.

China, he continued, would also seek to put into practice the agreements made at the presidents’ meeting on Tuesday and will work to advance the comprehensive strategic cooperation between both countries.

Qin furthered by stating that Iran and China should improve their coordination and cooperation in regards to global and regional issues, work together to advance long-lasting peace and stability in the West Asia region, and defend the interests of developing nations as well as international justice.

The senior Chinese diplomat emphasized that his state will keep working to advance a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and urged other international parties engaged in the process to do the same.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian noted that Tehran places a high value on its relations with Beijing.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized that Iran is prepared to cooperate with China to carry out the significant agreements struck at the two presidents’ meeting and to make sure the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation plan would produce more fruitful outcomes.

Iran’s chief diplomat and his counterpart also spoke on the most recent developments surrounding the talks to resurrect the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He also praised China’s positive contribution to the JCPOA renewal negotiations.