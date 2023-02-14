Iran sends another humanitarian package to quake-hit Syria, Turkey

TEHRAN- The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has said Turkey has received another shipment of relief supplies for those living in the earthquake-affected areas in Syria and Turkey.

The society took action to deploy search and rescue teams, as well as the required tools and supplies, to the regions of Turkey and Syria affected by the Feb. 6 devastating earthquake, according to Pirhossein Kolivand, who was speaking to media on Monday.

“Today, we sent another plane carrying aid to Turkey with the assistance of the Iranian Air Force,” he added.

Turkish media stated that a few survivors were still being extricated from the wreckage more than a week after the strong earthquake, and that the situation for those remaining alive was getting worse as they struggled with a shortage of bathrooms, water, and sanitation.

The chairman of IRCS said that the Iranian relief and rescue team consists of 50 people, including many physicians.

Kolivand noted that by utilizing search and rescue canines as well as other tools, Iran’s relief personnel had been able to extract survivors from the wreckage as early as the first day.

He stated that many individuals are being sought out from beneath the wreckage by search and rescue crews who are clearing the debris in an effort to save lives.

The Iranian official said that the IRCS had also constructed field hospitals in Turkey and Syria.

Last week, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey that resulted in more than tens of thousands of fatalities and injuries in both Turkey and northern Syria.

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, stated that his nation is prepared to offer urgent assistance to Turkey and Syria.

Raisi also expressed sympathies to the two Muslim countries in separate messages to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts.

Iran is willing to give help to the two friendly nations in need, the president remarked in his messages.

Following the tragic earthquake, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also expressed condolences to the friendly and Muslim nations of Turkey and Syria.