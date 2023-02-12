Iran sends more aid to quake-hit Turkey

TEHRAN - Iran has dispatched two more planes carrying humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Turkey, IRIB reported citing the Turkish TRT website.

The Iranian Embassy in Ankara has issued a statement, saying that since February 7 (one day after the earthquake in Turkey), in addition to sending search and rescue teams and health experts, Iran has sent seven planes carrying humanitarian aid and two field hospitals to Turkey.

Following the recent earthquakes in Turkey, Iran sent 80 people including six search and rescue groups, three groups of health experts, and a special group for emergency situations and rescue dogs to Turkey, according to the report.

Moreover, 46 health experts also arrived in Adana and Gaziantep on Friday, February 10, with three planes carrying humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Iran sent humanitarian aid weighing eight tons to Turkey by two planes.

In addition to opening a field hospital in Turkey, Iran has also sent a total of 26 tons of humanitarian aid to the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 6, resulting in more than 30,000 fatalities as well as tens of thousands of injuries in both Turkey and Syria.

