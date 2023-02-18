Syrian PM praises Leader, Iranian government for quake aid

TEHRAN- The Syrian premier has extended his thanks to Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as well as the Iranian government and people for their sympathy for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Syria and their humanitarian relief supplies.

Hussein Arnous expressed appreciation during a meeting with chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, on Friday in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

He also noted that the IRCS had demonstrated its commitment to helping victims of accidents and disasters in any circumstance.

Addressing Kolivand, the premier said, “We are happy that the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained a good standing in the world in recent times, and we hope to be able to use the experiences of the IRCS. You proved that the Red Crescent is supportive and helpful in any situation.”

The Syrian prime minister underlined that “it is a difficult situation and we are very happy that the Iranian Red Crescent Society is with us.”

“We thank the leadership, government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for helping us in this difficult situation and we are grateful to you. We hope that the international community will also come to its senses and remove the sanctions against Iran and Syria because sanctions are also earthquakes that affect a country,” he added.

Arnous stated that the Iranian people and government have always stood beside Syria, adding, “We welcome bilateral collaboration in numerous spheres since the two nations share a brotherly connection.”

For his part, Kolivand stated that the IRCS is willing to seek the experiences of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in delivering help and relief aid during various accidents and catastrophes.

“We are prepared to sign a memorandum of understanding and exchange our expertise in the area of natural catastrophes, and this collaboration can lead to beneficial results for both nations,” the head of IRCS stated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Red Crescent Society is supporting the Syrian people and is working to help those who have been affected by the earthquake in Syria, he continued.

The Iranian official also discussed the fresh assistance supplies that will be delivered to Syria on Saturday.

“Iran displaces another batch of humanitarian aid to Syria”

Another shipment of humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic reached the quake-stricken Syrian city of Aleppo on Thursday night, the Iranian embassy in Damascus announced on Friday.

Immediately following the earthquakes, Iran offered rescue and humanitarian help to both Turkey and Syria.

It also joined the worldwide appeal for the U.S. to ease sanctions against Syria, asserting that they had hampered humanitarian delivery to earthquake-affected areas.